American Concrete Institute opens its first overseas base

The Middle East regional office will focus on advancing the development, dissemination, and adoption of ACI knowledge on concrete and its uses in the region.

“This office will lead efforts to establish and nurture a wide range of strategic relationships between ACI members, chapters, companies, governmental bodies, educational institutions, partners, and other construction industry organisations throughout the region and beyond,” said Ahmad Mhanna, ACI’s newly appointed Middle East regional director.

“In addition to strengthening strategic relationships and increasing access to the Institute’s consensus-based technical and educational resources, it is the intent of the American Concrete Institute that our Middle East Regional Office serves as a vehicle for increasing the awareness of regional concrete design and construction practices,” added ACI executive vice president Ronald Burg. “All of us in the global concrete community can learn from and be inspired by the tremendous concrete innovation happening here in the Middle East.”