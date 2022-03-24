Americans get approval for huge flashy ball

The London MSG Sphere has been designed by Populous

Plans for the London MSG Sphere were submitted Stratford Garden Development Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of US entertainment company Madison Square Garden Company (MSG).

MSG is building a similar live music and entertainment venue in Las Vegas, which is due to complete in 2023, and it has aspirations to create a series of MSG Spheres around the world.

The three-hectare Stratford site is between Westfield Stratford City Shopping Centre and the Stratford High Street and Broadway area. MSG bought the site from Westfield in 2017 and has been working up plans ever since.

London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) approved the planning application for London MSG Sphere despite substantial local opposition. The venue has been designed by Populous, architect behind the London Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 90-metre high dome will be covered in flashing LED panels designed to display digital content across the entire façade of the sphere. It could be artistic content and just advertising.

The planning authority received 852 written submissions opposing the proposals and 355 in support.

