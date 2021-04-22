Amey appoints new operations director in Scotland

Frazer Meiklejohn will lead the account teams that deliver facilities management and lifecycle works for schools across Scotland and will oversee the delivery of specialist projects.

Meiklejohn’s experience in the FM and PFI sectors includes recent senior roles with SSE Enterprise and FES. He has also worked in the energy sector.

Secure Infrastructure managing director Craig McGilvray said: “Frazer represents a turning point for the business and strengthens our already thriving projects capability within Scotland. We recognise that many of our clients need advice when it comes to managing and modernising their assets and our team has the knowledge and skillset to do this. By growing this service, we are able to offer our clients an end-to-end solution; managing and maintaining their property through FM delivery and ensuring their buildings remain fit for the future in line with public expectation and sustainability targets.”

