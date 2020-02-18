Amey appoints power business director

Nick Maggs has worked for Amey since 2013. He previously worked for Enterprise, which was acquired by Amey, and worked as development director and managing director for its power business.

Amey Utilities managing director Andy Halsall said: “Nick is an important appointment for the utilities businesses as we look to improve and expand our power services across the UK. Having worked for Amey for a number of years, he is well placed to work with the operational teams to transform the way we deliver services to our customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk