Amey extends Yorkshire Water relations

The contract, worth up to £20m, will run from 2020 to 2025, with an option to extend a further three years.

Work to be delivered includes minor civil and building works and specialist activities for water-retaining structures such as pumping stations and tanks.

The contract award represents an extension of a working relationship between the two companies that dates back nearly 10 years.

Amey Utilities managing director David McLoughlin said: “We are delighted that Yorkshire Water has decided to continue our partnership together. Amey makes over 30,000km of new clean water connections and completes 200,000 successful repair and maintenance jobs every year, and we’re excited to apply our expertise to the challenges that lie ahead for Yorkshire Water.”

He added: “The next investment cycle is expected to raise a variety of issues for the water industry. This includes population growth increasing the demand for water, on infrastructure that needs updating, along with the need for innovative problem solving, as the importance of looking after the environment increases. We look forward to supporting Yorkshire Water over the next five years in tackling these problems whilst delivering an excellent service to customers.”

