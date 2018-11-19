Amey hosts Girlguiding engineering events

Hundreds of young girls in England and Scotland came together to learn about engineering and science at Amey’s first ever badge day.

Amey co-sponsors Girlguiding’s new innovate skills builder badges, which were launched this summer and have six stages spanning across all guiding sections - Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers - reaching girls aged 5 to 18.

Two events were held simultaneously in Basingstoke and Edinburgh. Engineers from Amey attended to support the girls receiving their Guiding Girls into Engineering Badge. It serves as an introduction into practical science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) learning, stimulating interest in the subjects.

Activities included designing and building a bridge out of straws then testing how much weight it could carry, constructing robots using motors and recyclable materials and creating vehicles using cakes and sweets.

Isla Buchanan, senior project manager at Amey Consulting, said: “Not only did we have almost 200 girls attend the Edinburgh event, there were another 300 on the waiting list. I think events like this show if you make the activities fun and relatable, you can encourage young people, especially girls to take an interest in STEM. This, alongside our programmes that support teachers and encourage accessibility in the industry, can really make a difference now, and in the future.”