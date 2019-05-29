Amey joins Aecom on Midlands highways framework

The two successful bidders for Lot 1, professional services, are Aecom and Amey Consulting; selected for Lot 2, secondments, are Matchtech and Waterman.

The Midlands Highway Alliance (MHA) professional services partnership (PSP3) framework runs for four years and enables its membership of 21 local authority authorities in and around the Midlands to have easy access to technical consultancy services.

PSP3 will replace the current single supplier framework, PSP2, which was awarded to Aecom back in April 2015 and has been used to deliver nearly £61m worth of engineering, environmental, planning and design services over its four-year term.

The new arrangements came into operation on 29th April 2019.

A number of consultants expressed an interest and a total of 10 bids were received by the return date. The tenders have been assessed by staff across the alliance taking into account both price and quality in the process.

Although Aecom’s previous involvement is now diluted, the firm’s head of highways Rory Poole described it as “an important new win for Aecom and builds on the success of the previous framework”. He said: “We look forward to continuing our work with the MHA to help its members deliver schemes that will provide real benefits to communities across the region.”