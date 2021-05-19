Amey joins with Babcock to pitch for £800m MoD estates contract

Man from Amey having a cup of tea with a soldier

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is looking for a single supplier to manage its entire 200,000-hectare training estate, equating to approximately 1% of the UK’s landmass.

The contract, valued at approximately £800m, encompasses built estate facilities management, catering, accommodation and cleaning services, rural estate management and grounds maintenance.

Amey already supports virtually all of the MoD’s UK military built infrastructure and Babcock is its foremost provider of training services. They also already work together as ALC, managing 2,200 construction vehicles for the MoD under a 15-year private finance initiative (PFI) arrangement.

Elior UK has experience in specialist catering, cleaning and retail services at defence installations.

The bid is led by Amey, which certainly appears confident that it has put together a winning team. Craig McGilvray, managing director for secure infrastructure at Amey, who joined the company last year, said: “The unequalled capability and capacity of Babcock and Elior will allow us to draw on the vast knowledge and experience of all parties to ensure we deliver a safe, compliant, affordable and sustainable estate, remaining sensitive to social, environmental and heritage considerations, and deliver the improvement and innovation necessary to transform the defence training estate to meet the expectations of Defence and other users today and tomorrow.”

Sam White, Babcock managing director, land sector, said that the venture “draws together the best in class capabilities and transformational credentials of each company to deliver a step change in service delivery to the defence training estate.”

The formal tendering process has begun, with contract award forecast for April 2022 and a start date of September 2022.

