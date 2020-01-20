Amey lands £49m council highways extension

Amey’s highways maintenance and management contract will now run until June 2024 under a deal worth £49m to the contractor

The contract with North Lanarkshire Council began in December 2010 with a 10-year six-month term, covering road maintenance, street lighting, traffic management, gritting and an emergency response service.

Amey business director Kenny Kerr said: "With a team of over 150 people, which includes seven apprentices, we’re delighted to be able to ensure that until 2024 we’ll be keeping residents safe and mobile whilst travelling on our roads."

Robert Steenson, executive director of enterprise and communities at North Lanarkshire Council, said: "Our partnership with Amey has been critical to providing essential services for residents and businesses across North Lanarkshire and, following a comprehensive review, we have extended the contract."

