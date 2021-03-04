Amey names new highways chief

Andy Denman

Andy Denman joins Amey in May 2021 to run its local and strategic highways operations, as part of the company’s transport infrastructure executive team.

For the past five years, he has been operations director at Ringway Jacobs, leading a portfolio of local authority contracts. Prior to his role at Ringway Jacobs, Andy Denman spent his early career at Carillion, progressing to contracts director. This was followed by business director roles at Skanska, including running its Cambridgeshire and Peterborough local authority highways contracts.

Peter Anderson, managing director of transport infrastructure, who joined Amey from Murphy last year, said: “I’m delighted Andy is joining Amey and my executive team, to drive the growth of the transport infrastructure business. We have an ambitious plan for the future to secure profitable growth, while maximising the combined knowledge across the business unit to deliver leading solutions for our clients and customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk