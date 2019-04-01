Amey offers reward for streetworks ideas

Will he be leaving that open overnight?

Amey’s 2020 Challenge seeks to identify and develop new products and techniques to ensure that open excavations are no longer left overnight by 2020.

Since the introduction of the New Roads & Street Works Act in 1991, streetwork safety in the UK has improved dramatically, Amey says, largely as a result of enhanced training and barrier technology. However, the key risks associated with an open hole in the street have not been addressed.

Gerry Mulholland, director of health, safety, environment & quality for Amey’s utilities business, said: “Every day we work on streets in urban areas, alongside local communities and members of the public. The more we can minimise the impact on those communities, the greater the benefit to us all.

“Barriers are not always secured, they are regularly vandalised, and they are affected by weather conditions that expose the public to risk. We don’t believe this is acceptable.”

Ben Hawkins, Amey’s innovation business partner for utilities, added: “It’s the small ideas that can sometimes make the biggest difference, and the ones that allow us to continually improve the services we deliver. We’re hoping that people come together across the industry and beyond to tackle this challenge, which will help us to make the communities in which we work safer.”

Amey is promising “a substantial financial prize” for the final idea. Entries close on Friday 19th July 2019 and successful entrants will be contacted in early August with a view to developing their ideas further.

To submit a proposal or for further information, contact utilities2020challenge@amey.co.uk