Amey promotes former Carillion rail boss

Andy Joy

Andy Joy joined Amey in 2018 as a business director when it acquired the majority of Carillion’s rail business. He is credited with helping to ensure the smooth transition of 600 employees and several major contracts from Carillion to Amey.

He was previously managing director of Carillion Rail and its national operations director.

Nicola Hindle, Amey’s managing director of consulting and rail, said: “Having seen significant growth of our rail business within the last 12 months, I am confident that the breadth and depth of Andy’s senior executive experience will be invaluable to the growth and consolidation of our position in the sector.”