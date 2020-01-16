Amey recruits from the client side

Lucy Fell

Before moving to Amey, Lucy Fell worked for Highways England itself, as director of health, safety and wellbeing strategy. Before that, she was the health, safety, quality and environmental director for EM Highways.

She will now take the lead for Amey on its 15-year highways contract for Highways England, which went live in April 2019. Amey’s Area 10 is the northwest of England, including the cities of Manchester and Liverpool.

Amey business director Rob Allen said: "Our business is committed to continually improving how we work which includes keeping our people safe. Lucy has extensive knowledge and leadership skills in health and safety as well as experience building strong client and supply chain relationships; a wealth of transferable skills which will be invaluable in her new role.

"Vision 2030 is our simple philosophy to have no-one working on, or by, a live carriageway by 2030. Behind this vision is a strategy built on capitalising technological advances to improve safety, which I believe Lucy will be pivotal in implementing on Area 10."

In 2017 Lucy Fell became the youngest global fellow of the Institute of Occupational Safety & Health.

Of her new job, she said: "Having spent much of my career working in health and safety, I’m passionate about ensuring our people go home, safe and well at the end of their working day, while delivering an outstanding service for our clients and communities. Bringing Vision 2030 to life is a priority and I’m looking forward to implementing new ways of working and innovation to help us realise this."

