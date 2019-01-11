Amey secures £40m tree trimming contract

Amey will keep trees clear from 800 miles of overhead power lines

The contract, worth £40m, will see Amey cutting back overgrown vegetation and trimming trees to prevent them coming into contact with overhead power lines and disrupting electricity supplies. The contract covers 800 miles of power lines.

The company has a long-standing relationship with Northern Powergrid and has been delivering vegetation management in the northeast for the last five years. The new framework will see Amey extending its presence into Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

Chief executive Andy Milner said: “The framework further strengthens our position as a trusted partner in the power sector, and we look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Northern Powergrid.”