Amey starts £15m Cannock highways improvements

Development of the £160m McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Cannock necessitates local highway improvements

Cannock Chase District Council granted planning approval for the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet at Mill Green in September 2016 and Bowmer & Kirkland began construction on site this summer.

The quid pro quo was that developer McArthurGlen also had to spend £15m on a highway improvement programme to facilitate additional traffic and ease congestion on roads.

Amey has been appointed by Staffordshire County Council to carry out the road works, which include improvements on the A460 Eastern Way, Churchbridge interchange and Orbital Way, widening the A460 Eastern Way to a dual carriageway, and building an underpass and access to the site from the A460. New footpaths and cycle ways will also be installed.

Amey’s managing director for highways James Haluch, said: “Being involved in a scheme of this size, which will bring growth and job opportunities into Staffordshire, is fantastic for our highways team. We’ll be improving existing roads, easing traffic congestion and generating new networks as part of the £15m improvement scheme to create better places to live, work and travel in Staffordshire.”