News » Up To £20m » Amey starts £5.4m Birmingham cycle path » published 6 Apr 2018
Amey starts £5.4m Birmingham cycle path
Amey's highways team in Birmingham has begun work on a 4km fully segregated cycle route linking Selly Oak and the University of Birmingham with the city centre.
The A38 corridor scheme, costing £5.4m, is part of Birmingham Cycle Revolution (BCR), a city council project to promote cycling.
Amey is already working on a similar 4km cycle route in the north of the city. Phase two of the programme is the introduction of 20mph speed limits, bringing the total value of BCR works delivered by Amey to nearly £15m.
Kieran Boyle, Birmingham City Council’s lead project manager for the BCR project, said: "Since 2015, we have developed a close working relationship with Amey on the Birmingham Cycle Revolution Project to deliver a challenging programme. The Amey team have worked with us to drive value into the project by adopting a lean approach to design and delivery.”
Amey business director Jenny Moten said: "Being awarded these Birmingham Cycle Revolution schemes demonstrates how our PFI delivery, new business and consulting team work collaboratively with our client and supply chain to develop affordable solutions and deliver a great level of service.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 6 Apr 2018 (last updated on 6 Apr 2018).
More News Channels
- When the architect gets carried away
- Landmark ruling finds against payroll company deductions
- What the supply chain needs to know if another main contractor goes bust
- Carillion collapse: legal implications
- Groaning Shelves: a year of revision for standard forms of contract
- Click here to browse all articles