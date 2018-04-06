JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes
Fri April 06 2018

Amey starts £5.4m Birmingham cycle path

Amey starts £5.4m Birmingham cycle path

Amey's highways team in Birmingham has begun work on a 4km fully segregated cycle route linking Selly Oak and the University of Birmingham with the city centre.

CGI of the new cycle path Above: CGI of the new cycle path

The A38 corridor scheme, costing £5.4m, is part of Birmingham Cycle Revolution (BCR), a city council project to promote cycling.

Amey is already working on a similar 4km cycle route in the north of the city. Phase two of the programme is the introduction of 20mph speed limits, bringing the total value of BCR works delivered by Amey to nearly £15m.

Kieran Boyle, Birmingham City Council’s lead project manager for the BCR project, said: "Since 2015, we have developed a close working relationship with Amey on the Birmingham Cycle Revolution Project to deliver a challenging programme. The Amey team have worked with us to drive value into the project by adopting a lean approach to design and delivery.”

Amey business director Jenny Moten said: "Being awarded these Birmingham Cycle Revolution schemes demonstrates how our PFI delivery, new business and consulting team work collaboratively with our client and supply chain to develop affordable solutions and deliver a great level of service.”

 

This article was published on 6 Apr 2018 (last updated on 6 Apr 2018).

