Amey targets essential skills

People from disadvantaged backgrounds have fewer opportunities to build essential skills, such as teamwork, speaking and listening, and problem solving, at school, according to a new report from Amey.

This means fewer chances and motivation to upskill at work, which can lead to lower skills, life satisfaction and wages.

Higher levels of essential skills pay a dividend as a wage premium of around 15% or £3,400 per year for full-time workers (taken from the Essential Skills Tracker Report 2022), particularly when combined with the ability to transfer and apply those skills.

Earlier this year, to help tackle this inequality, Amey brought together experts from Investors in People, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE), Skills Builder Partnership and Business in the Community. The event was co-located with a meeting of 28 Amey employees completing their DofE Gold Award to enable Amey’s young people to join the debate and inspire conversation on what more can be done. Suggestions from the report include:

Providing greater visibility and understanding of all the roles and requirements across a wide range of sectors

Offering visibility on what a working day or week looks like to help young people decide on careers and qualifications

Be more proactive in recruitment – tapping into wider groups to access diverse skills and experience – and being more visible in communities. Young people often need support and role models to encourage them to apply for opportunities

Commenting on the report’s release, Sarah Hale, social value manager, Amey, said: “Amey provides industry-leading employment opportunities, training and apprenticeships and recognises the role it can play in opening up such opportunities in wider industry. This session was incredibly helpful to see what we’re already doing well and what we could add to our young people outreach and programmes.

“Talent is spread equally across the UK, however, opportunity is not. Amey believes that investing and leaving a positive legacy in these communities is vital. Addressing the inequalities in education and skills must be a central part of the future of levelling up.”

Read the full report, here.

