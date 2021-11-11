Amey trials HVO in Kent

Amey is using Green D+ HVO in its Kent County Council highways maintenance fleet to reduce air pollution.

Green D+ has an additive that reduces NOx in the exhaust gases through oxidisation. It is supplied by Green Biofuels via distributor New Era Fuels.

Nicola Blake, Amey account director in Kent, said: “The teams at our Ashford depot are excited to be involved in the biofuel trial that has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by up to 90%. At Amey we’re committed to continually improving our impact on the environment. By working in collaboration with Kent County Council, New Era Fuels and their partners Green Biofuels, we’re able to trial new innovations and find alternative ways of working that help to us achieve zero emission transport.”

During the first four weeks of the trial daily emission testing will be carried out to understand how much carbon, particulates and NOx have been reduced.

