Amey wins £100m sewer deal

Amey's new contract runs to April 2023

The new contract, which begins in April 2020, forms part of Yorkshire Water’s waste water services agreement for asset management period seven (AMP7). It is worth £100m in revenue to Amey.

The works initially started in September 2015 and involve reactive sewer repairs, iron work replacement, preventative intervention cleansing, and repairs related to flooding and pollution.

Yorkshire Water operational contract manager Nicola Shirley said: “We have some challenging performance targets for AMP7 and, working with Amey, we will positively contribute to the performance commitments we have for sewage flooding and pollution.”

Amey Utilities account director Neil Cooney added: “Amey brings a wealth of innovative operational solutions and collaborative working practices, which will help us deliver against the client’s ambitious targets. This will result in a successful contract for both Yorkshire Water and the end-user.”

