Amey wins £35m Bradford street lighting deal

The contract will run for next four years and is worth approximately £35m.

Amey will survey the 56,500 street lights across the city and replace 48,300 of them with LED lamps. Amey will also replace approximately 15,600 old lamp posts and modify a further 5,000.

The new smart lights will be connected to the internet.

Bradford city councillor Alex Ross-Shaw said: “The council is looking forward to working with Amey to deliver the exciting Smart Street Lighting project, which will not only provide significant energy savings, improved reliability and dynamic lighting control but also a platform for the Internet of Things connectivity to provide the council with the ability to develop as a smart city.”

Amey currently looks after more than half a million street lights across the country, including in Norfolk, Walsall, Manchester and Wakefield. It has completed LED upgrades in Sheffield, Birmingham and Trafford and is in the process of an LED upgrade in Edinburgh.

