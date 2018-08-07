Amey wins HS2 substation work

Amey has been contracted to design, install and construct two temporary substations to support the delivery of the Chilterns Tunnels south portal.

The first will connect to the Scottish & Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) power grid and transform voltage levels from 132kV to 33kV. The second will then drop these voltage levels further from 33kV to 11kV ready for the distribution of power to the tunnelling equipment required for the Chilterns Tunnels.

Amey chief executive CEO Andy Milner said: “The HS2 programme is an exciting piece of work for us and is testament to the skills and expertise of our long serving and dedicated workforce. The construction of the new substations will enable us to provide power to support the delivery of the Chiltern Tunnel for HS2.”

The Chilterns Tunnels are to be built by the Align joint venture of Bouygues Construction, Sir Robert McAlpine, and VolkerFitzpatrick. Align's £965m contract for a 22km stretch of the new high speed rail line also includes the Colne Valley Viaduct.