Amiri to build college for Hampshire ground workers

CGI of Fareham College's Civil Engineering Training Centre

Fareham-based Amiri Construction has been appointed to construct the £4m centre, which has received funding from Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

It will be built near to the College’s existing Centre of Excellence for Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training (CEMAST) campus in Lee-on-the-Solent.

The college’s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) aims to deliver more than 1,600 groundwork and civil engineering apprenticeships over five years.

Mark Wells, chairman of the Solent Civil Engineering Employers Group, said: “With over £15bn worth of construction-based development in Hampshire over the next five years, the new training centre is good news for apprentices and students, good news for employers and good news for our local economy.”

The CETC was set up in response to a county-wide skills shortage impacting civil engineering growth and expansion in the south.

Fareham College principal Nigel Duncan said, “We’re delighted to have appointed Amiri Construction and to move this project to the next stage. Our new CETC campus, which is due to open in autumn 2019, will be a major asset for the college and the region. We will be training the next generation of skilled ground workers and helping to fill an important gap, something that is much in demand by industry.”