Amogy and HCE test ammonia power

Amogy and HD Construction Equipment (HCE) have completed joint ammonia-to-power testing at Amogy’s ATHENA facility in Houston, marking what the firms describe as the first US operation of an HCE hydrogen engine running on ammonia-derived fuel.

The trial paired Amogy’s AMMDrive ammonia-cracking system with HCE’s 22-litre HX22 hydrogen engine generator, which is rated at up to 600 kW. According to the companies, the AMMDrive unit converts liquid ammonia into a hydrogen-rich fuel stream on site and feeds it directly into the HX22 generator set to produce electricity.

Both companies report that the test validates the system configuration intended for the first phase of a distributed power generation project in Pohang, South Korea. Phase one of the Pohang installation is scheduled to begin operations in the second quarter of 2027, starting with a 1 MW demonstration before scaling up by linking parallel reformer modules and generator sets. The partners claim the project will target up to 40 MW of generating capacity by 2029, adding that the modular architecture could support larger commercial installations exceeding 100 MW.

Amogy chief executive Seonghoon Woo says that running the exact hardware configuration slated for Pohang represents a significant step towards commercial execution on schedule. Meanwhile, Sungho Jeon, vice president and head of power solutions sales at HCE, noted that combining the manufacturer's hydrogen engine with ammonia-cracking technology is aimed at accelerating the commercialisation of low-emission industrial power.

For HCE, the companies state that the trial establishes the first operating reference for the HX22 generator set running on ammonia-derived hydrogen, while Amogy claims the results demonstrate progress in moving its modular stationary power systems from validation towards commercial deployment.