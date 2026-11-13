AMS on level ground with Trimble

AMS at work

AMS Contracting, founded by brothers Ashley and Myles Strange, carries out earthworks, drainage, sports field construction, site clearance and other specialist activities. In Redhill, it is building an attenuation pond for a sports pitch.

Trimble's Siteworks system uses a handheld GNSS receiver and tablet for surveying, which can then be easily mounted to the machine. The receiver records existing ground levels and helps build a digital model. This is then visualised on the excavator cab’s display to show the position of the bucket against the design, helping the operator control the machine to reach the required centimetre-level precision.

On the Redhill project, AMS used the system to compare existing ground levels with the proposed finished surface. AMS could then calculate cut-and-fill quantities, assess material for reuse and identify where additional fill or removal was needed, allowing the company to more accurately price up the work.

Myles Strange said, “We get a much clearer view of a project before moving material. We can measure existing levels, understand the balance between cut and fill and use that information when preparing our price.

“Having the same information in the excavator means we can work from the design rather than rely on separate level checks. If something changes, we can see the effect on the job and adjust accordingly.”

Sitech installed the machine kit and wiring on a LiuGong 913FCR excavator. AMS had previously used 2D laser guidance, which required the laser to be moved and reset as the work area or grade changed.