Anchor Hanover selects contractors for build programme

Anchor Hanover plans to build 3,200 retirement flats

The selected companies can, between them, expect to build 3,200 homes for older people over the next eight years.

Most contracts will be in the £5m to £25m value band and will be delivered by Willmott Dixon, Vistry, Castleoak, Engie, United Living and McClaren Construction, who have been selected on a national contractor basis.

There are also likely to be some larger (£25m+) contracts that will be awarded on a regional basis from a panel consisting of Higgins Construction, Hill Partnerships and Durkan in the south, and Seddon Construction and Esh in the north of England.

Richard Pullen, head of technical and commercial at Anchor Hanover, said: “The framework in place is focused on trust and collaborative working, so the team can deliver a more competitive approach to procurement as well as better design and build techniques.

“The framework is in two value bands with projects between £5m to £25m and projects over £25m which are split into regions. We have identified contractors with national presence as well as those who operate specifically within core local areas. This will help to ensure the most appropriate company is appointed depending on the required local knowledge and supply chain relationships. As part of the procurement process, a number of contractors per region will be approached on a rotational basis to deliver our ambitious development pipeline.”

Victoria Mager, head of development delivery, said: “As Anchor Hanover look to increase the volume of homes being built to meet demand, our partnerships with contractors are more important than ever to ensure smooth and timely deliveries. Working with these partners, the aims throughout our build programmes are to minimise the amount of construction disturbance to existing communities whilst also ensuring that those interested in living with an Anchor Hanover community can move into their new home on time and into a property where they love living in later life.”

Hill Partnership started work last month on a £20m later living development of 82 flats for Anchor Hanover in Chelmsford. [See previous report here.]

The bidding process for the first projects under the new framework – in Newmarket, Suffolk and York – will be put to tender within the next month. For Newmarket, the successful contractor will be appointed to build a development of 69 apartments offering home ownership and independent living. Building works on the project are anticipated to start by autumn. The York project will see the appointed contactor deliver a development of 58 apartments with build due to start in November 2021.

