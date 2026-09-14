Anglian framework win for Systra

Nick Salt, CEO of Systra

Systra will support the water company’s capital delivery and environmental programmes and inform planning, permitting, design, and construction activities across a range of infrastructure projects and enabling works in the East of England.

Nick Salt, CEO, Systra, said: “Securing a place on the Anglian Water framework is an indicator of our growing reputation in the water market.

“Systra brings expertise and experience from a range of projects in the transport and infrastructure sectors to our water clients, always with safety, sustainability and innovation at the core.”

Systra will provide baseline hydrological surveys, flood risk assessment and modelling, impact assessments, and post-construction monitoring, among other services.

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