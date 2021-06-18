Anglian Water explores DBFO for new treatment works

Anglian Water has plans to for a £44m upgrade to its Middlegate water treatment works (previously known as Elsham water treatment works) in north Lincolnshire.

It has published a prior information notice (PIN) this week alerting the market that it is “looking to procure, subject to regulatory approval, a competitively appointed provider to provide the design, build, financing, operation and maintenance of a water treatment works”.

The new plant will be expected to have capacity to produce up to a maximum of 31 million litres of clean drinking water a day.

Anglian Water said that it wants to “test the market interest for the design, build, financing, operation and maintenance of this water treatment works project”.

Although Anglian Water has previously put the capital cost of the project at £44m, going down the DBFO route would take contract value to as much as £100m as it would include operating costs for whatever term might be decided.

