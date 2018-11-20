Angus Council announces £44m housing plan

The money, which comes from the Affordable Housing Supply Programme, will be used in line with the council’s ambitions set out in its Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP).

The aim is to deliver more than 600 new affordable homes in Angus by March 2024. Around half of these homes will be delivered directly by Angus Council and half through its housing association partners. The majority of the homes will be made available for social rent.

The investment plan has been submitted to the Scottish government for approval.

Councillor Mark Salmond said: “This is an ambitious investment plan, but one that with our housing partners, we are committed to delivering on. Everyone should have access to good quality, affordable housing and a place to call home. This investment will help us deliver that as well as support plans, also approved by the council today, to ensure people who experience homelessness can access settled housing as quickly as possible.”

He added: “This announcement is also great news for the construction sector in Angus, bringing the certainty that comes from knowing there will be continued investment in house building from the Council and our housing association partners.”