Another 100-tonne Demag for PP Engineering

PP Engineering's new Demag AC 100-4L

The 100-tonne class mobile crane, made by Terex, replaces an older unit in the company’s equipment fleet and is the company’s third Demag AC 100-4L.

PP Engineering’s first project for the crane was replacing motorway gantry signs at night.

Philip Patching, who set up the Mexborough-based business back in 1980, said: “We have a great relationship with the team at Terex Cranes and know this new unit will deliver the same outstanding return-on-investment that our first two units have.”

The Demag AC 100-4L has a 59.4-metre main boom and with extensions can reach 81.7 metres.

PP Engineering Crane Hire also has a 45-tonne Demag AC 45 City all terrain crane on order.