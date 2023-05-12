Another acquisition for Edison

Edison chief executive Calum Melville

Edison Group has acquired Livingston-based Maplewood Joinery & Construction, a commercial and residential builder incorporated in 2020 for home extensions and driveways as well as property maintenance and refurbishment.

Edison Group includes Glasgow fit-out contractor GDC Design, acquired last year, and landscaping contractor Edinburgh Driveway Company that it acquired in January. In March it acquired Sunderland-based Crown Architectural Systems. It also has a residential property management division.

Edison said that it will merge Maplewood with Edinburgh Driveway Company, which is also based in Livingston.

Edinburgh Driveway Company operates throughout central Scotland and Ayrshire, providing a range of landscaping services, and is also a Marshalls approved contractor.

Edison chief executive Calum Melville said: “Maplewood gives Edison Group a very similar operation to that of the Edinburgh Driveway Company but one that serves the east coast of Scotland up to Dundee, down to the Borders and from Edinburgh across to Glasgow.

“As a result, this, for us is a key strategic move to give us a market-leading presence in Scotland’s areas of highest population. We anticipate that the combined business will turnover around £5m in 2023.”

He added: “We have never made any secret of our ambitions and we are determined to continue to grow rapidly. We are in legal stages with two further acquisitions. These will bring bringing consolidated sales on a rolling 12-month basis up until June 2023 to £26m.”

“We remain firmly in the market to acquire businesses that are complementary to our group activities are investing substantial sums to build an infrastructure and platform to drive growth over the next few years.

“Our consistently expanding offering includes construction, project management, architectural services, bespoke joinery, furniture manufacture, interior design, interior fit out, all trades, driveways, landscaping, property maintenance and refurbishment.”

