Another acquisition for RSK

Ecologia Environmental Solutions, a multidisciplinary site remediation specialist, is RSK’s sixth acquisition of the past six months and 28 acquisitions since 2016

With headquarters in Sittingbourne (Kent), further UK offices in Stafford and Devon, and an office in Bologna, Italy, Ecologia has 45 staff and provides contaminated land advice. It has previously worked with RSK, most recently on projects in Africa and the Dominican Republic.

Ecologia will continue to be led by current managing director Giacomo Maini. It will join RSK’s contracting division under the direction of RSK divisional director Claire Knighton.

Giacomo Maini said: “Ecologia has an established and growing reputation in the contaminated land industry. We are looking forward to taking the next step with the support of RSK’s vast internal network and central resources. Joining forces will enable us to develop our core activities, expand our services and provide new opportunities for our employees.”

RSK chief executive and founder Alan Ryder said: “RSK has already developed a good working relationship with Ecologia. It is a fantastic company that will complement RSK’s existing businesses, such as RemedX. Ecologia’s spill response work and experience in the insurance market will also complement RSK Response and RSK Raw.”

Backed by Ares Capital Europe RSK now employs more than 3,500 staff in 100 offices worldwide and turns over more than £250m a year, thanks to its acquisitions, namely: ADAS, Dynamic Sampling, JB Site Investigations, Acies, KMGP, Ian Farmer Associates, Cole Jarman, Up & Under Group, CJ Associates, RSKW, Central Alliance, Non Destructive Testing Services, Copeland Wedge Associates, Twig, CAN, PB Drilling, BTS Group, the TBF Contracting businesses, Pellings, Dr Tillmanns & Partner, Headland Archaeology, Drilling Supplies & Hire Services, Consents Solutions, Biocensus, Adverbo, RAW Technology Ltd, Geocore Site Investigations and Ecologia Environmental Solutions.

