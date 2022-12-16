Another department store conversion approved

New life planned for old store

The House of Fraser building in Richmond, Surrey is set to be converted into a mixed-use office development with private gyms and a restaurant.

Planners at Richmond-upon-Thames Council have approved the scheme, which will include the erection of an additional storey at fourth floor level, a basement extension to add a swimming pool as part of the gym use, a second-floor rear extension, alongside external alterations to the appearance of the building.

The planning application was lodged by development consultant Pegasus on behalf of developer 80 George Street Limited, part of Sheen Lane Developments, will see the store become home to several high-end occupiers.

The store, on George Street in the Central Richmond Conservation Area, was built in the 1960s. It has been empty since September 2020 when retail group House of Fraser ceased trading.

Alterations will also be made to the Grade II listed buildings at 6-8 Paved Court, at the rear of the main building, to add internal partitions so they can become independent units.

Pegasus director Henry Courtier said: “Our client’s plans for this highly desirable site represent a first-class, sustainable design, which will positively integrate into the site and its surroundings of listed buildings. Getting the go ahead to transform the former department store is good news for the people of Richmond, who want to see their high street evolve and thrive.”

The developer’s vision is that the basement and first floor will be occupied by private gyms, with the ground floor being retail and a restaurant. Offices would occupy floors two and three, while another restaurant would take the fourth floor.

