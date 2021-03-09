Another Premier Inn development for Triton

The £5.4m contract for Liberty Properties includes the design and build of the hotel on the former site of Ty Moelwyn tax office, as well as external services, roads, yards and car parking.

The Porthmadog contract follows an instruction with Swangate Developments to deliver a new 63-bed Premier Inn hotel in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, which is now under construction. Triton has also recently completed a 14-bed refurbishment with new reception area for Premier Inn at Telford.

Premier Inn is the UK’s largest hotel chain with more than 800 hotels and 72,000 rooms. Triton has a long-standing association with the chain as a number one framework contractor for parent company Whitbread.

Triton Construction director Paul Halloran said: “We are pleased to maintain a strong working partnership with Whitbread and its delivery partners. Over the last seven years we have delivered 37 turnkey projects for Premier Inn valued in excess of £50m. We know the brand and its commitment to build quality intimately and look forward to supporting further pipeline projects in the UK.”

Previous completions include an 80-bedroom hotel in Skegness, an 80-bedroom hotel in Holyhead, a 33-bedroom extension in Warrington, a 33-bedroom extension in Liverpool, a 31-bedroom extension in Wigan, and a 21-bedroom extension in Nottingham. Triton provided full build and fit out services for all projects as well external works.

