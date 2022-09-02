Another rebrand for Inverness contractor

The new look

Established in 2001, William Gray Construction was rebranded as WGC (Scotland) Ltd in 2018; it has now changed its name again.

The new trading name is Capstone Construction.

The latest change follows the acquisition of the business by local entrepreneur Roy MacGregor, via his GEG Capital investment vehicle.

Technically the company is now called Capstone Construction Scotland Ltd, as there is already a company called Capstone Construction Ltd, based in Somerset and unrelated.

Managing director Rhona Donnelly, who was appointed in May when GEG took over, explained: “This rebrand is an important milestone in our journey. The name Capstone Construction better articulates who we are as a business, our long history in the Highlands and the future vision of us and our board of directors.

“In construction, Capstone refers to the stone placed at the top of a wall or building to mark the successful completion of a structure. Given our excellent track record for successfully delivering bespoke, technically challenging projects for clients across the Highlands, we think the name is apt and captures the spirit and culture of the company as it is today.”

Left to right are the managers Rhona Donnelly (MD), Michael Cameron (estimating), Mark Maclennan (contracts) and Craig MacLellan (procurement)

WGC (Scotland), as it then was, turned over £10.5m in 2020 and lost £115,000 before tax. In 2019 it lost £94,000 on £17.7m turnover.

GEG Capital director Jia MacKenzie said: “Capstone Construction’s ambitious management team is already starting to realise the potential we identified in them, working with other companies in our portfolio such as Global Infrastructure and Mabbett where real synergies exist.

“This fresh new identify really lets Rhona and her team put their own stamp on an organisation with a long history but that is entering an exciting phase of its growth.”

