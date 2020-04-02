Another school for Interserve

CGI of the new Mo Mowlam school, named after a former local member of parliament

Interserve Construction has been selected by the Department for Education (DfE) to design and build the new Mo Mowlam Academy in Redcar, through the DfE construction framework.

The new Mo Mowlam Academy is a special educational needs school for pupils, aged between five and 16 years old. It is relocating from its current home in Grangetown in Middlesbrough to a new building on Corporation Road in Redcar.

Works started on site in February 2020 and is due for completion in winter of 2021.

This latest contract win follows similar SEN(D) projects for Interserve in Bristol, Hereford, Warwickshire and Manchester.

It was only last week that we reported that Interserve had been selected by the DfE for a £25m school building project in Oldham, the new Saddleworth School. The earlier this week it was announced as contractor for new £4.1m Merritts Brook Primary School in Frankley, Birmingham.

