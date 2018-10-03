Answers sought to falling window

Apartments in the Albert Embankment development sell for upwards of £6m

The Metropolitan Police and the Health & Safety Executive have both opened investigations into the incident.

Witness reports indicate that a man, later revealed to be 53-year-old Mick Ferris, was simply walking on the pavement when a large window fell from above and killed him.

The Corniche is one of three new luxury towers developed in recent years on Albert Embankment in Vauxhall by Berkeley Group under its St James brand. Remaining apartments are advertised on Berkeley’s website as ranging from £2.7m to more than £6m.

The building was designed by Foster & Partners with Davies Maguire & Whitby as engineer. Lindner Facades was the curtain walling contractor.

A spokesperson for St James said: "It is with great sadness that we learnt of an incident at our Corniche development on Albert Embankment this morning, in which a man suffered fatal injuries.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family at this incredibly difficult time. We are investigating this incident as a matter of urgency and working with the emergency services to establish what happened.”