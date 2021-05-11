Apache reveals £1.6bn build-to-rent modular housing pipeline

Image of Present Made concept housing by Jo Cowan Architects

Apache Capital Partners is launching Present Made, billed as the UK's first purpose-built and designed single-family rental housing business, with a £1.6bn development pipeline.

The plans is that Present Made will deliver over 3,000 ‘smart’ homes using ‘modern methods of construction’ as part of its first phase, with a focus on suburban locations across southern England. Present Made will then own and operate these homes for the long-term, taking the rental income.

The first three Present Made development sites are within the Oxford-Cambridge arc.

Present Made is Apache Capital's second UK build-to-rent (BTR) platform after its £2bn multi-family (i.e. apartment blocks) joint venture with developer-operator Moda Living, which is delivering more than 6,000 apartments for rent in UK cities.

Richard Jackson, managing director and co-founder of Apache Capital and chief executive of Present Made, said: “Despite record numbers of families renting, no purpose-built single-family rental housing exists in the UK. Present Made will cater to this growing but under-served segment of the rental market by providing high quality smart homes designed and built specifically for rent, delivered through precision engineering and operated by our own dedicated in-house team.

“The biophilic designs, amenities and services provided at Present Made communities are all intended to help promote mental and physical health and wellbeing, where living sustainably is second nature.”

