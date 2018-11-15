APP to build McLaren showroom in Leeds

Building design by architect Nimmo & Partners

This is a second McLaren franchise for Park's Motor Group, which opened its first in Glasgow in 2014.

McLaren Leeds is currently operated by Park's Motor Group from a temporary site at Gateway 45 Leeds.

The new showroom, workshop and valeting bays – due for completion in summer 2019 – have been designed by architect Nimmo & Partners. It is being built close to junction 45 of the M1, to the southeast of Leeds.

APP Construction director John White said: "We have a fantastic track record in the automotive sector working with marques, including Jaguar Land Rover, for some of the country's top retailers. Building Yorkshire's first permanent McLaren supercar showroom in our home town of Leeds is an exciting project and we're delighted Park's Motor Group trust us with this, their first automotive retail business south of the border."