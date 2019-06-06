APP to build Stockport Porsche showroom

Model of the Porsche dealership

APP Construction starts work later this month on a new Porsche dealership and preparation facility in Stockport for Pendragon.

This is APP Construction's third contract for the Pendragon automotive group, following the recent completion of a Stratstone Jaguar Land Rover dealership in North Tyneside and another JLR scheme in Cardiff.

The Stockport Porsche dealership is a major development for the town. Once completed there will be two sites: one comprising a split level sales area and workshop with customer parking (26,500 sq ft), and a separate vehicle preparation facility (8,000 sq ft) including servicing and repair bays as well as a compound for more than 200 vehicles.

APP Construction commercial director John White said: "We've got a successful, longstanding relationship with Pendragon and we've recently completed a state-of-the-art showroom for them in North Tyneside which opens in July.

"So we're delighted to be able to announce that we've won the contract to deliver another high quality dealership for them, this time in Stockport. It's a 36-week project and we expect to be able to hand over the new scheme early next year."

The design team also includes architect Unwin Jones Partnership, structural engineer Eastwood & Partners and quantity surveyor DRC Consulting.