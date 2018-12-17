Apple sets out plan for $1bn Texan expansion

The new North Austin campus will be located less than a mile from its existing facilities in Texas. The 133-acre campus will initially accommodate 5,000 additional employees, with the capacity to grow to 15,000. The new campus will include 50 acres of preserved open space and will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

The company also announced plans to establish new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City and to expand in cities including Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado over the next three years.

Apple also plans to invest US$10bn in US data centres over the next five years, including YS$4.5bn this year and next. Apple’s data centres in North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada are currently being expanded. In Iowa, preparations are under way for the company’s newest data centre in Waukee. All of the company’s data centres are run on 100 percent renewable energy.

Jobs created at the new North Texas campus will include a broad range of functions including engineering, R&D, operations, finance, sales and customer support. At 6,200 people, Austin already represents the largest population of Apple employees outside its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple also plans to grow its employee base in regions across the US over the next three years, expanding to over 1,000 employees in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City each, and adding hundreds of new jobs in Pittsburgh, New York, Boulder, Boston and Portland, Oregon.