Applications invited for £1.6bn civils framework

The four-year public sector framework is excepted to be worth £1.6bn in aggregate to the companies selected and will run from early 2022 for four years.

The Pagabo civils and infrastructure framework will have four lots, covering value bands of up to £30m and above. Each lot will have six regional and national contractors, along with three reserve organisations.

Lot 1 – £500k to £5m

Lot 2 - £5m to £15m

Lot 3 - £15m to £30m

Lot 4 – Projects £30m and above

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead will be acting as the contracting authority for the framework.

Bid documents must be submitted via Pagabo's procurement portal by noon on 20th October 2021, with the framework set to launch in early 2022.

