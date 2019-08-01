Approval for £1.2bn Scunthorpe garden city

There are plans for six villages around five lakes

Lincolnshire Lakes is a proposed garden city of six new villages totalling 6,000 homes to be built around five lakes on farmland near Scunthorpe. North Lincolnshire Council is using the planning powers under New Towns legislation to promote the £1.2bn plans as a garden city.

Yesterday, 31st July 2019, the council planning committee gave planning permission for 2,500 new homes, a lake, a village centre, parks, community facilities, and a new school as part of the wider scheme.

Earlier this year, plans were approved for a new £13.5m roundabout on the M181 to give access to the development and act as a bypass for Burringham village.

Along the banks of the River Trent to the west of the Lincolnshire Lakes site, a £13.3m government-funded flood defence scheme is nearing completion, to protect existing villages and prepare for the Lincolnshire Lakes development.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This development has been nearly 20 years in the making and this is a milestone moment for confidence in housing development in North Lincolnshire. The scheme has been delayed for the past few years until we were able to keep our promises to local residents to put the right infrastructure in place first.

“Throughout the planning for this visionary scheme, we’ve been clear that we must get the infrastructure right in order to ensure that Lincolnshire Lakes develops sustainably over the next 20 years. With the government-funded flood defence scheme nearing completion on the Trent, and the green light earlier this year for the new motorway junction, the pieces are falling into place.

“Now planning permission is in place, the Lincolnshire Lakes scheme can really start. Children growing up across the region today will have the opportunity to start their families in lakeside communities in North Lincolnshire.”

As part of the planning conditions for the scheme, developers will be asked to provide:

a new primary school

two destination parks in village one and five, and one allotment

the construction of a lake

£250,000 extension to an existing school in Scunthorpe

£5m contribution to a secondary school

£518,000 towards junction improvements to the B1450 Burringham Road/Scotter Road

£1m further improvements to the B1450 Burringham Road

a £1.3m public transport contribution

£500,000 towards the new M181 junction scheme, which has already secured over £7m in government finance.

The council’s planning team includes Tibbalds, The Environment Partnership and consulting engineer Campbell Reith.

