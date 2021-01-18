Go-ahead for £30m logistics park

Site of the planned distribution park, near the M1 motorway

Developer Gazeley has secured approval from North West Leicestershire District Council to develop the 68-acre site.

Until 2004 the site was a coal lounge, coal preparation and disposal point but is now disused. Most of it is identified as suitable for employment provision in the district’s local plan.

Representations against the application included concerns about the size and scale of the building, the traffic and the impact on air quality.

Councillor Nigel Smith, chair of the council’s planning committee, said: “This was a difficult decision for the committee but on balance the opportunity to bring new jobs to North West Leicestershire on land already earmarked for employment provision proved decisive.

“The last nine months have been very difficult nationally, but this development offers a real economic boost for our district and new jobs for local people in the coming years of recovery from Covid-19.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk