Approval for £80m Brighton BTR towers

CGI of the New England Street project

Legal & General entered the BTR sector in 2016 and now has 11 schemes in operation or development across the UK, renting out 3,700 homes.

Once complete, the Brighton development will provide more than 200 homes for rent in buildings of three to 18 storeys.

Situated between New England Street and Elder Place, 200 metres from Brighton train station, the development will also deliver 3,270 sq m of commercial space, to accommodate either a single occupier or arranged as incubator space to support start-ups and SMEs.

Dan Batterton, head of build to rent at LGIM Real Assets, said: “Brighton is an ever growing city where people want to live and work. As a major employer in the area, we are delighted to have received permission to begin developing this scheme, transforming a rare warehouse brownfield site into a vibrant new place whilst helping to tackle Brighton’s shortage of housing.”