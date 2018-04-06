AR Demolition invests in long reach capability

West Midlands demolition firm AR Demolition has invested £1.5m in three high-reach Kiesel demolition excavators.

The company has had to bring in new equipment to meet rising demand and work more efficiently.

Richard Dolman, managing director of the family-run firm based in Carlton near Nuneaton in Warwickshire, said that 2018 is shaping up to be the company's best year yet, with record orders on the books.

Mr Dolman said: "The sheer versatility of this new plant allows us to utilise fewer machines to perform the same function, with the ability to change attachments and change from standard to high reach arms in a fraction of the time with traditional machines. This provides us with massive operational efficiencies, which are of great benefit to our clients.

"The technology also brings other added benefits such as carbon reduction, which is something ever more important both to us and to our customers.

"We see this innovative technology as the future of AR Demolition and the industry as a whole."