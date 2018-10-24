Arabtec wins third contract on Dubai development

The new AED299m (£81m) project is the third contract that Arabtec Construction has won at Akoya Oxygen, a 55-million-square-foot development that includes villas and apartments as well as amenities including an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Tiger Woods

Construction of the villas will begin immediately and the plan is for them to be completed within 16 months.

Arabtec group chief executive officer Hamish Tyrwhitt said: “We are delighted that Damac continues to show confidence in Arabtec Construction through the award of our third project at the AKOYA Oxygen master development, further building on our longstanding relationship.”

Niall McLoughlin, senior vice president at Damac Properties, added: “Arabtec Construction shares our commitment to homebuyers and have a track-record of delivering quality build in a timely manner.”