Arcadis buys tech specialist

EAMS founder and chief executive Andrew Evans

Arcadis said that the addition of EAMS Group would boost its digital expertise and offerings, following its purchase of software and data analytics firm SEAMS in January 2018 and the recent launch of its Digital Innovation Hub.

Founded in 2006, EAMS Group has offices in London, New York and Sydney. Its customer base includes railways and airports, to which it supplies asset management services and systems.

Arcadis said that combining its own traditional design and consultancy services with the digital knowledge of EAMS would strengthen its infrastructure management capability.

EAMS Group chief executive Andrew Evans said: “We are delighted to be part of the Arcadis family as we jointly drive to provide our clients the digital transformation that will enable their success across the entire asset lifecycle.

“As part of Arcadis we will be able to provide our clients a stronger strategic partnership enabling the best of asset management, engineering and technology for their ongoing success and to improve their customers’ quality of life.”

Arcadis innovation director Stephan Ritter said: “Over one year ago, we expressed our ambition to become a digital frontrunner and an innovation leader in our industry by launching a far reaching digital and innovation strategy. And we live up to our promises. The acquisition of EAMS Group proves our commitment to our cause – to improve quality of life today and in the decades to come.”