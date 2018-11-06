Arcadis completes UK leadership changes

Arcadis UK chief operating officer Steve Bromhead

He succeeds Peter Madden, who was recent promoted to lead operations for Arcadis’s newly formed Europe, Middle East and UK region.

Arcadis has also given Tom Morgan the role of UK client development director, responsible for innovation and growth.

These management changes come on the back of Mark Cowlard recently taking over as UK and Ireland chief executive from Alan Brookes, whose responsibilities have been expanded to include operations across Europe and the Middle East.

Steve Bromhead has been with Arcadis for more than 20 years and has led Arcadis’ Global HSBC programme since 2015. Before this he was managing director of Arcadis’ infrastructure and utilities business.

Tom Morgan re-joins the UK team following three years in the US leading the Global Business Advisory function. He has been with Arcadis for 13 years.

Mark Cowlard, UK CEO of Arcadis, said: “We’ve invested heavily in building the underlying foundations for a strong, joined-up business, and I’m pleased to welcome Steve and Tom onto my leadership team. Our success is driven by passionate and innovative people with sector, asset, and digital knowledge, and I’m confident that both Steve and Tom’s long-standing understanding of our business, combined with their extensive cross-sector expertise, will help to drive continued growth and development across the region."

UK COO Steve Bromhead added: “This is an exciting time for our business. The impact of Brexit will undoubtedly pose some challenges for the UK economy, but we still see significant opportunity for the business. Joining an already strong UK leadership team at a time when our industry faces unprecedented change provides us with a great opportunity to help lead the industry, embracing the digital agenda and building a business where our future workforces will flourish.”

Tom Morgan, UK client development director, said: “Arcadis has been on a successful trajectory over the last few years and I’m extremely proud that we’re recognised as one of the leading players in our field. In the UK alone, our team of 4,500 professionals are applying their skills and expertise to some of the UK’s most transformative projects, ranging from the Lower Thames Crossing and HS2, through to the new Otterpool Park garden settlement, the Belfast Transport Hub, and of course the delivery of the Global Capital Programme for HSBC.”