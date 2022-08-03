Arcadis partner moves to Currie & Brown

John Graham

John Graham’s new role is head of project management growth at Currie & Brown and a member of the firm’s operational executive.

He reports to Alan Manuel, who took over as chief executive in January 2022.

John Graham was at Arcadis from 1995 to 2022, interrupted by three years from 2014 when he joined Capita Real Estate & Infrastructure as managing director of management services.

“John’s 30 years of experience in client relationships on such significant projects as Heathrow’s Terminal 5 will help us present the benefits of that culture to our markets,” said Alan Manuel. “These are markets facing an acute crisis of inflation and labour shortages. Confident project managers with a firm grip on the whole job have never been more important to viability and success. That’s our bread and butter and a big growth opportunity for us.”

John Graham said: “I’ve seen a distinctive culture of collaboration at Currie & Brown that provides a strong foundation for my brief to take client experience to another level. I’m supported in that by a refreshed and energetic senior management team. Expert project management that provides certainty of delivery is essential, especially at a time when clients are experiencing a rapid change in demand and market uncertainty.”

