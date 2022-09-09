Arcadis partner takes CBI London chair

London CBI council chair Peter Hogg (left) with CBI London director Anneka Hendrick

Peter Hogg FRICS, a partner at Arcadis, is taking over this autumn as CBI London council chair from Judith Everett, chief operating officer at The Crown Estate.

Setting out his agenda, he said: “As we look to a post-Brexit, post-pandemic London, it is more important than ever that the business community comes together to solve the great challenges of the day. During my term as chair of the London Council, I will work with colleagues to make London a low-carbon city which leads the world in sustainability, an inclusive city where all have access to opportunity and none are left behind and an investable city, which is the natural and ethical home for global capital.

“London has enjoyed almost 30 years of unparalleled success. It is important we recognise that the continuation of that success is by no means a given and our competition is greater than ever, but, with the right leadership, focus and rigour, London will continue to grow and succeed.”

CBI London director Anneka Hendrick said: “Peter brings a wealth of London knowledge and insight into the issues that matter to the capital’s businesses. His expertise will be a major asset for the London business community and for the CBI as we look to work towards a net-zero future and to achieve the strategies for sustainable, long-term growth set out in our Seize The Moment economic vision.”

